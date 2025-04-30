'Vaibhav, an inspiration for aspiring cricketers'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a flick shot en route to his 38-ball 101 in Jaipur on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday lauded teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his record-breaking IPL hundred, saying the 14-year-old's confidence belies his age and his performance will inspire aspiring cricketers across the country.

Rajasthan Royal's Suryavanshi set the IPL ablaze by becoming the youngest player to score a century in the tournament. His 35-ball 100 against table-toppers Gujarat Titans was also the second-fastest in league history.

“It's a great performance indeed, the way he batted was just phenomenal. The big thing is not that he is just 14, the greater thing in that is his self-confidence at such a tender age,” said Dhawan on the sidelines of the Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) launch.

The baby-faced big-hitter from Bihar's Samastipur hammered 11 towering sixes and seven fours, accumulating 94 of his 101 runs in boundaries.

His innings was the fastest by any RR batter, breaking Yusuf Pathan's 15-year-old record of a 37-ball hundred against Mumbai Indians.

“The way he dominated the bowlers that night who have a name in international cricket is a great achievement indeed…the country should be proud and it will inspire other youngsters in the country,” Dhawan said.

Dhawan, the first player to hit back-to-back centuries in the IPL, was also impressed with other youngsters, including Ayush Mhatre, who have made a mark this season.

“It is great to see these players -- someone is 14, another is 17 -- playing in the IPL. It is great to see these boys achieve success at such a young age,” said Dhawan.

Dhawan was the guest of honour at the launch of the ILC, which has been co-founded by U-19 Cricket World Cup winner and former Delhi Ranji player Pardeep Sangwan.

The ILC begins on May 27 and will conclude on June 5, 2025. Six teams will participate in the competition — India Warriors, Asian Kings, Euro Gladiators, Trans Titans, African Lions and American Strikers.