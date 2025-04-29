Vaibhav gets massive windfall from Bihar CM Nitish

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest Indian to hit an IPL ton, which is the 2nd fastest in the history of the tournament. Photograph: BCCI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a prize money of Rs 10 lakh for the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suyravanshi who hit a historic ton against Gujarat Titans on Monday.

Nitish congratulated Suryavanshi for his impeccable performance and on Tuesday announced a prize of Rs 10 lakh from the state government.

'Congratulations and best wishes to Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Bihar, who became the youngest player (14 years) to score a century in the history of IPL. He has become a new hope for Indian cricket as a result of his hard work and talent. Everyone is proud of him,' the Bihar CM wrote on X.

'I met Mr Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his father in 2024, and at that time, I wished him a bright future. After his brilliant performance in IPL, I also congratulated him over the phone. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a young cricketer from Bihar, will also be given a prize money of Rs 10 lakh by the state government. I wish that Vaibhav creates new records for the Indian team in the future and brings glory to the country," Nitish added.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan also hailed the Rajasthan Royals batter and told reporters, "On behalf of the party, I wish him all the best. He is a young talent and has made such a beautiful start at such a young age. His future is very bright."

At 14 years and 32 days, the boy wonder, who hails from Bihar, became the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket and the second-fastest to hit a ton in the cash-rich league's history after Chris Gayle's 30-ball heroic effort against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Suryavanshi put on an exhibition of big-hittiong at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, as he creamed the GT bowlers to all parts of the ground.

