'If we don't qualify...': Dhoni hints at CSK rebuild

IMAGE: MS Dhoni admitted that his team simply wasn’t performing to its full potential. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav smashed fluent half-centuries to power Mumbai Indians (MI) to a commanding nine-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a one-sided IPL clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

While the Wankhede crowd missed a trademark MS Dhoni six-fest, Rohit’s return to form and Suryakumar’s dazzling strokeplay more than made up for it, as the duo chased down 177 in just 15.4 overs with absolute ease.

The dominant win lifted MI to sixth place with four wins from eight matches (8 points), while CSK, struggling for consistency, sank to the bottom with just two wins and six losses.

A disappointed MS Dhoni admitted post-match that his team simply wasn’t performing to its full potential.

"We were quite below par. Knew dew would come in the second half. We should have started our slog early. We should have capitalised and got those runs."

"We never had a par score. If you give away too many (runs to the opposition) in the first six. It wasn't like it was coming on nicely. We need to realise, we are successful because we play good cricket. But we need not get too emotional," Dhoni said.

He added that CSK would go back to the drawing board to fix the problems ahead of the next season if the five-time IPL champions don't qualify for the play-offs this year.

"Take one game at a time. Look at the combinations for the next season, if we don't qualify.”