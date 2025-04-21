HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'If we don't qualify...': Dhoni hints at CSK rebuild

'If we don't qualify...': Dhoni hints at CSK rebuild

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 21, 2025 00:32 IST

x

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: MS Dhoni admitted that his team simply wasn’t performing to its full potential. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav smashed fluent half-centuries to power Mumbai Indians (MI) to a commanding nine-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a one-sided IPL clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

While the Wankhede crowd missed a trademark MS Dhoni six-fest, Rohit’s return to form and Suryakumar’s dazzling strokeplay more than made up for it, as the duo chased down 177 in just 15.4 overs with absolute ease.

 

The dominant win lifted MI to sixth place with four wins from eight matches (8 points), while CSK, struggling for consistency, sank to the bottom with just two wins and six losses.

A disappointed MS Dhoni admitted post-match that his team simply wasn’t performing to its full potential.

"We were quite below par. Knew dew would come in the second half. We should have started our slog early. We should have capitalised and got those runs."

"We never had a par score. If you give away too many (runs to the opposition) in the first six. It wasn't like it was coming on nicely. We need to realise, we are successful because we play good cricket. But we need not get too emotional," Dhoni said.

He added that CSK would go back to the drawing board to fix the problems ahead of the next season if the five-time IPL champions don't qualify for the play-offs this year.

"Take one game at a time. Look at the combinations for the next season, if we don't qualify.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: Rohit-SKY show drowns CSK's fightback
IPL PIX: Rohit-SKY show drowns CSK's fightback
RCB's revenge: Padikkal fires, Kohli finishes in style
RCB's revenge: Padikkal fires, Kohli finishes in style
Let them attack, I'll anchor: Kohli's winning mantra
Let them attack, I'll anchor: Kohli's winning mantra
Kohli's Epic Run-Out and 4-Run Dash Go Viral
Kohli's Epic Run-Out and 4-Run Dash Go Viral
Learn from Kohli: Ponting slams PBKS batters
Learn from Kohli: Ponting slams PBKS batters

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Easter Special: 22 Oldest Churches of India

webstory image 2

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 3

Motorola Lauched Its First Laptop: Moto Book 60

VIDEOS

Tripti Dimri looks cool in red t-shirt and blue jeans0:46

Tripti Dimri looks cool in red t-shirt and blue jeans

How women in Nashik risk their lives to get water from well3:59

How women in Nashik risk their lives to get water from well

J-K: Heavy rains trigger landslides in Ramban, several vehicles and buildings damaged6:48

J-K: Heavy rains trigger landslides in Ramban, several...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD