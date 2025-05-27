HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Preity's Hugs for Kings!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 27, 2025 12:28 IST

Preity Zinta was ecstatic after her team, Punjab Kings, outclassed Mumbai Indians by seven wickets to seal a top-two finish in IPL 2025, in Jaipur on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Punjab Kings qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. Their best finish came in IPL 2014 when they finished runners-up to the Kolkata Knight Riders but they failed to make the playoffs in the next 10 seasons.

Punjab Kings have enjoyed a dream revival under Captain Shreyas Iyer and Coach Ricky Ponting as they secured a top-two finish in the points table with nine wins in 14 matches.

Preity Zinta with Shreyas Iyer

Preity was among the first to congratulate Shreyas after the match.

Naman Dhir also got a hug from Preity.

Preity hugs Arshdeep Singh as Shreyas celebrates.

Preity celebrates with Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh.

Preity speaks to MI's Rohit Sharma.

Preity with husband Gene Goodenough in the stands.

Punjab Kings Co-Owner Ness Wadia seems to be thanking Shreyas for finally getting his team back to the top.

Photographs: BCCI

 
REDIFF CRICKET
