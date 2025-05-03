Powell's big update on Rahane before RR clash

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane was seen taking a few throw-downs in a moderate practice session for the skipper. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders received a boost ahead of their must-win clash against Rajasthan Royals as skipper Ajinkya Rahane showed promising signs of recovery from a hand injury sustained in their previous game against Delhi Capitals.

On Rahane's availability after the KKR skipper injured his right hand in their previous match against Delhi Capitals, Rovman Powell said there were encouraging signs.

"It's good that we have a few days from the last game that he got injured so the medical team is working extremely hard with him. He has shown progressive improvement over the last few days.

"He started batting. So that is a good sign going into tomorrow. It's important for us to have him. He has been one of our batters who have been a shining light throughout the competition so far."

Rahane was seen taking a few throw-downs in a moderate practice session for the skipper.