'Let him play': Bond reacts to teen star's IPL setback

IMAGE: Suryavanshi became the youngest batter to score an IPL hundred with a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans on April 28, but suffered a setback in the next match against MI on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

The youngest IPL centurion, Rajasthan Royals' teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, might have got a reality check with a two-ball duck against Mumbai Indians, but pace-bowling coach Shane Bond says the 14-year old has been given the "license" to express himself freely without overcomplicating things.

"He's sort of got a bit of a licence to go out and just play, which he's done an amazing job so far, really, for a 14-year-old," said Bond, the former New Zealand pace bowler.

"I think the coaching staff haven't tried to complicate things too much with Vaibhav," Bond added during the pre-match media interaction ahead of their clash against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

"He missed out in the last game, but for us, you don't really want to panic with someone so young."

Bond added that team think-tank was focused on keeping the pressure off the young batter, so that he could express himself without fear.

"I know (assistant coach) Vikram (Rathour) talks about his game plans and the type of bowlers that he's going to come up against, and he'll do that again for this match. But outside of that, he's a pretty young kid, so I'm just happy for him to get out there and keep swinging."

Bond said patience was crucial with someone so young.

"He's had a fantastic start, but he's also going to go through the ups and downs. You know, he's going to fail sometimes, and he's going to have to learn to deal with that, with someone so young."

"He's obviously a seriously talented player, but he's also still a kid, you know. So, he's sort of learning on the go. We're going to be really patient with him, because you have to be."

"And the other part of it is just all the off-field stuff, the travel, you can't expect a 14-year-old to be a professional."

Bond compared the situation to his own experience as a parent, stressing the need to protect the youngster.

"Like I've got a 16-year-old son and he's a teenager, so we're just trying to educate him on the things around and look after him, shield him a little bit from the social media stuff and all the trappings that come with the way he started. But he's a lovely kid, I really like him, he's quiet."

"And I love his steely determination and confidence. I think the way he's played so far has been spectacular. So, I think the boys are delighted for his success and, I hope it continues," added the 49-year-old Bond.