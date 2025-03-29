'Dhoni coming at No 9 didn't make sense at all'

'What is the use of batting in lower order and hitting few sixes when match already lost.'

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. Photographs: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings' surprising decision to send Mahendra Singh Dhoni to bat at No 9 during their run chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai on Friday has drawn sharp criticism from former cricketers and fans.



CSK suffered a crushing 50-run defeat -- their biggest at home in the IPL, as RCB ended a 17-year winless streak at Chepauk.



Chasing a daunting 197 for victory, CSK were struggling on 80/6 after Shivam Dube was dismissed in the 13th over. With the required rate soaring to around 14, in a strange move by the hosts Ravichandran Ashwin unexpectedly walked in at No 8 thereby pushing Dhoni down to No 9.



Ashwin failed to get going as he was dismissed for 11 before Dhoni walked out to a huge cheer from the home fans. He started off cautiously scoring five from the first seven balls faced before unleashing his power game in the last two overs.

He slammed Josh Hazlewood for back to back fours in the 19th over and then smashed spinner Krunal Pandya for two sixes and a four in the final over.



Dhoni's swashbuckling knock of 30 from 16 balls had the fans celebrating but it couldn't mask CSK's comprehensive loss.



The move to send the experienced Dhoni at No 9 left many baffled.

'Important win for RCB. A win at the fortress in Chepauk will be a huge boost in their campaign this year. Dhoni coming at number 9 dint make sense at all. Him coming earlier could have helped CSK’s NRR in their campaign this year,' said former CSK player Robin Uthappa on X.



'I will never be in favour of Dhoni batting at number 9. Not ideal for team,' tweeted Irfan Pathan.

The fans also sounded out their frustration on social media.



'What is the use of batting in lower order and hitting few sixes when match already lost. He should have batted earlier,' said @rajmdu82 on X,



'Wish Thala Dhoni had batted at No. 5,' @AnjuChandel posted on X.