HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Dhoni coming at No 9 didn't make sense at all'

'Dhoni coming at No 9 didn't make sense at all'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 29, 2025 16:32 IST

x

'What is the use of batting in lower order and hitting few sixes when match already lost.'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. Photographs: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings' surprising decision to send Mahendra Singh Dhoni to bat at No 9 during their run chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai on Friday has drawn sharp criticism from former cricketers and fans.

CSK suffered a crushing 50-run defeat -- their biggest at home in the IPL, as RCB ended a 17-year winless streak at Chepauk.

Chasing a daunting 197 for victory, CSK were struggling on 80/6 after Shivam Dube was dismissed in the 13th over. With the required rate soaring to around 14, in a strange move by the hosts Ravichandran Ashwin unexpectedly walked in at No 8 thereby pushing Dhoni down to No 9.

Ashwin failed to get going as he was dismissed for 11 before Dhoni walked out to a huge cheer from the home fans. He started off cautiously scoring five from the first seven balls faced before unleashing his power game in the last two overs.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

He slammed Josh Hazlewood for back to back fours in the 19th over and then smashed spinner Krunal Pandya for two sixes and a four in the final over.

Dhoni's swashbuckling knock of 30 from 16 balls had the fans celebrating but it couldn't mask CSK's comprehensive loss.

The move to send the experienced Dhoni at No 9 left many baffled.

 

'Important win for RCB. A win at the fortress in Chepauk will be a huge boost in their campaign this year. Dhoni coming at number 9 dint make sense at all. Him coming earlier could have helped CSK’s NRR in their campaign this year,' said former CSK player Robin Uthappa on X.

'I will never be in favour of Dhoni batting at number 9. Not ideal for team,' tweeted Irfan Pathan.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The fans also sounded out their frustration on social media.

'What is the use of batting in lower order and hitting few sixes when match already lost. He should have batted earlier,' said @rajmdu82 on X,

'Wish Thala Dhoni had batted at No. 5,' @AnjuChandel posted on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How RCB conquered Chepauk after 17 years!
How RCB conquered Chepauk after 17 years!
Jadeja, Only Player In IPL To...
Jadeja, Only Player In IPL To...
CSK Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
CSK Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
Should CSK promote Dhoni up the order?
Should CSK promote Dhoni up the order?
CSK Vs RCB: Who Batted Best? Vote!
CSK Vs RCB: Who Batted Best? Vote!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Hidden Realms Of 10 Amazing Indian Caves

webstory image 2

Rampur Among 8 Dazzling Libraries You Must See

webstory image 3

10 Chatpata Pakoda Recipes Beyond Onion & Potato!

VIDEOS

'Don't want any controversy': Salman Khan ahead of Sikandar's release4:46

'Don't want any controversy': Salman Khan ahead of...

Myanmar earthquake toll surges to 694, 2140 injured2:01

Myanmar earthquake toll surges to 694, 2140 injured

Massive crowd throng Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Samadhi on his death anniversary2:34

Massive crowd throng Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Samadhi...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD