Shreyas Iyer blames pitch, calls out middle-order flops

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer admitted his side's struggles with converting starts and adapting to a slowing pitch. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru handed Punjab Kings a clinical seven-wicket defeat in Mullanpur, continuing their dominant run on the road.

While RCB celebrated sweet revenge, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted his side's struggles with converting starts and adapting to a slowing pitch.

He added that the slow home wicket too did not help the team's cause.

"If you see the majority of the batsmen, they love to go from ball one. We are not able to capitalise on the starts we are getting. The wicket is getting slower and slower."

"Even in the middle phase we thought we could take on the bowlers. Credit to Virat and the boys. We keep talking about adapting to the wicket. Few of the other middle-order batsmen need to step up; need to take the bull by the horns."

"I'm in a great mind space. Just that I need to cross 10 runs. I just need to be free-flowing as well. We've got six days of break, so it's important we go back to the drawing board. It's important to assess our body as well."