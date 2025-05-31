How Impact sub Ashwani derailed Gujarat Titans...

'I was focusing on my plan and bowled to my strengths. I just didn't want to bowl a wide or a no-ball while bowling the last three balls.'

IMAGE: Left-arm quick Ashwani Kumar, introduced as an Impact substitute in place of the seasoned opener Rohit Sharma, returned figures of 1 for 28 in 3.3 overs, as Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans in the IPL Eliminator in Mullanpur on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Young Ashwani Kumar outlined his plan of attack on Mullanpur's flat turf after being introduced as Impact substitute for Mumbai Indians during the high-stakes Indian Premier League ‘Eliminator’ against Gujarat Titans on Friday.

The left-arm quick, who was among the talents unearthed by the Mumbai Indians scouts, continues to prove why the team had his back throughout the season.

During Mumbai's defence of an imposing 228 for 5, Gujarat Titans responded boldly and clobbered their bowlers relentlessly to stay close to the asking rate at the halfway stage, putting up 106 for 2.

Mumbai’s captain Hardik Pandya and the team management were forced to dish out a game-defining move.

Moments before the 11th over, Ashwani was introduced as an Impact substitute in place of the seasoned opener Rohit Sharma, giving Mumbai another pace bowling option for the second half of the innings.

The 23-year-old was straightaway handed the ball in the 12th over. He defused Gujarat's attempts to stage a boundary fest and then saved 21 runs off the last three deliveries of the final over after Richard Gleeson was unable to complete it.

Ashwani spilt the beans about the conversations behind the field and admitted that using a spinner as an impact substitute was on the cards, but once he was picked out, coaches Lasith Malinga and Paras Mhambrey offered valuable insights to help him thrive.

"The talk was about bowling carefully. The wicket was flat. We might have included a spinner, but then I was introduced as the impact player. Malinga sir and Paras (Mhambrey) sir helped me with ideas," Ashwani said after the match.

He reaped the rewards for his hard work after forcing Shahrukh Khan to dispatch the ball straight into the hands of Suryakumar Yadav at extra cover in the final over and returned figures of 1 for 28 in 3.3 overs.

"I was focusing on my plan and bowled to my strengths. I just didn't want to bowl a wide or a no-ball while bowling the last three balls," he concluded.

The story of Mumbai's 20-run triumph against the Titans began with a relentless 81-run onslaught from Rohit and finishing touches from Hardik that lifted them to 228 for 6.

Gujarat responded boldly, Sai Sudharsan carrying the them on his back with an 80 off 49 balls blitzkrieg, but eventually gave in to the pressure, allowing Mumbai to seal a date with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 on Sunday.