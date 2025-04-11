HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Is Kohli 'Unhappy' With Patidar's Captaincy?

Is Kohli 'Unhappy' With Patidar's Captaincy?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: April 11, 2025 12:27 IST

x

'If Virat is unhappy, that needs to be communicated directly to the captain.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli reacts during the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a six wicket defeat at home against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2025 clash on Thursday, but what made news beyond the result was Virat Kohli's visible frustration -- directed squarely at RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar.

Defending a modest 163, RCB made a brilliant start, reducing DC to 30/3. But a critical turning point came in the fourth over -- one which clearly left Kohli fuming.

K L Rahul, batting on seven, miscued the inside out lofted shot off pacer Yash Dayal.

Patidar, stationed at mid-off, rushed to his left, got under the ball, before he dived and got both hands to it. Inexplicably, he ended up dropping it -- not once, but twice.

Kohli, stationed nearby, couldn't hide his anger. He let out a furious scream, visibly seething at Patidar's costly error. His animated reaction underlined the intensity of the moment -- and his disappointment in the current RCB captain.

That drop proved decisive. Rahul went on to anchor the chase with a magnificent unbeaten 93, guiding DC to a comfortable win on a ground he knows all too well.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli shows his frustration as he speaks to RCB Mentor Dinesh Karthik about the field settings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab IPL/X

But Kohli's frustrations didn't end there. In the latter stages of the match, cameras caught him in a heated discussion with mentor Dinesh Karthik during a strategic timeout.

His animated gestures suggested disagreement with certain on-field decisions. He later spoke with veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar but notably stayed away from the team huddle during the final timeout -- fueling further speculation about a rift in the leadership group.

 

Commentators Aakash Chopra and Virender Sehwag noted the significance of the moment on air.

'If Virat is unhappy, that needs to be communicated directly to the captain,' Chopra remarked on JioHotstar.

Fans on social media echoed similar sentiments. One user wrote, 'True. He had a long discussion with DK... then he spoke with Bhuvi... he didn't even join the group during the last time-out. He was clearly upset with something.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Kuldeep, Vipraj Foxed RCB Batters
How Kuldeep, Vipraj Foxed RCB Batters
'Yeh Mera Ground Hai'!
'Yeh Mera Ground Hai'!
Did Starc Take Catch Of The Match?
Did Starc Take Catch Of The Match?
Jaiswal-Buttler Hug Wins the Internet
Jaiswal-Buttler Hug Wins the Internet
Can Dhoni Get CSK Back On Track?
Can Dhoni Get CSK Back On Track?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Pet Day: 15 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 2

10 Magical Millet Recipes For Your Good Health

webstory image 3

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

VIDEOS

Sushilkumar Shinde hails PM Modi on Tahawwur Rana's extradition1:43

Sushilkumar Shinde hails PM Modi on Tahawwur Rana's...

Malaika stuns everyone in all-black look0:51

Malaika stuns everyone in all-black look

Devotees celebrate grand float festival at Thayumanavar Swamy Temple1:58

Devotees celebrate grand float festival at Thayumanavar...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD