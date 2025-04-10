Jaiswal-Buttler Hug Wins the Internet

IMAGE: Jos Buttler was seen embracing, laughing, and catching up with his former Rajasthan Royals teammates. Photograph: BCCI and RR/X

Even as franchise colours change and rivalries intensify, some bonds remain untouched by auctions and boundaries.

That was the sentiment when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler shared a warm reunion ahead of Rajasthan Royals' game against the Gujarat Titans.

Once the most explosive opening pair in pink, Buttler and Jaiswal were key to the Royals' top order dominance. More than just batting partners, they were like brothers -- a bond Jaiswal once described as 'pure guidance and brotherhood'.

On the eve of the RR-GT game, the two were seen embracing, laughing, and catching up like no time had passed. The Royals and Titans both shared glimpses of this heartfelt moment, captioning it, 'Some bonds don't change with the franchise, they last a lifetime'.

Sanju Samson, who captained Jaiswal and Buttler at RR, has often called Buttler his 'elder brother' and admitted that letting him go was one of the toughest decisions he's had to make.

From guiding Jaiswal in the nets to standing beside Samson as vice-captain, Buttler's influence on RR's young core continues to linger -- and moments like these show that while players may switch teams, the friendships they build in cricket endure far beyond team sheets.