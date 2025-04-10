HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Jaiswal-Buttler Hug Wins the Internet

Jaiswal-Buttler Hug Wins the Internet

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 10, 2025 14:21 IST

x

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Jos Buttler was seen embracing, laughing, and catching up with his former Rajasthan Royals teammates. Photograph: BCCI and RR/X
 

Even as franchise colours change and rivalries intensify, some bonds remain untouched by auctions and boundaries.

That was the sentiment when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler shared a warm reunion ahead of Rajasthan Royals' game against the Gujarat Titans.

Once the most explosive opening pair in pink, Buttler and Jaiswal were key to the Royals' top order dominance. More than just batting partners, they were like brothers -- a bond Jaiswal once described as 'pure guidance and brotherhood'.

On the eve of the RR-GT game, the two were seen embracing, laughing, and catching up like no time had passed. The Royals and Titans both shared glimpses of this heartfelt moment, captioning it, 'Some bonds don't change with the franchise, they last a lifetime'.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson, who captained Jaiswal and Buttler at RR, has often called Buttler his 'elder brother' and admitted that letting him go was one of the toughest decisions he's had to make.

From guiding Jaiswal in the nets to standing beside Samson as vice-captain, Buttler's influence on RR's young core continues to linger -- and moments like these show that while players may switch teams, the friendships they build in cricket endure far beyond team sheets.

Riyan Parag

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Prasidh Dazzles, Rashid Roars Back
Prasidh Dazzles, Rashid Roars Back
Sai Sudharsan First Indian Batter To...
Sai Sudharsan First Indian Batter To...
Jaiswal's Gravity-Defying Catch!
Jaiswal's Gravity-Defying Catch!
Maddie Upset After Jaiswal's Early Exit
Maddie Upset After Jaiswal's Early Exit
RR could have chased 217... But what went wrong?
RR could have chased 217... But what went wrong?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lost In Ubers: Gold Biscuits, Wedding Saris, Ghee...

webstory image 2

9 Things That Malaika Loves

webstory image 3

Sugarless Orange Mousse: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Sunny Deol offers prayers at Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer0:56

Sunny Deol offers prayers at Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra1:00

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra

Sunny Leone poses for paps with family 1:05

Sunny Leone poses for paps with family

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD