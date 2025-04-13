Inside RCB's ruthless mindset after crushing Royals

'We are not a team that looks at venue, we look to play positive and good cricket'

IMAGE: RCB skipper Rajat Patidar acknowledged the contribution of Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s clinical nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals drew praise from within the camp, with skipper Rajat Patidar and opener Devdutt Padikkal crediting experience, composure, and positive intent for their dominant performance in Jaipur.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar acknowledged the contribution of Kohli, who used his vast experience on domestic pitches to make it a one-sided contest.

"The wicket was not easy to bat, we targeted 150-170. Really enjoyed (Salt) batting from dugout. The way VK (Kohli) bhai rotated the strike was special. We are not a team that looks at venue, we look to play positive and good cricket," said Patidar.

Devdutt Padikkal, who scored an unbeaten 40 at the back-end and shared an 83-run stand with Kohli, said the win augurs well for the upcoming home game against Punjab Kings on April 18.

"In T20, one or two overs can change the game and that's derailing the innings. I am sure we'll translate this (win) at home," he said.