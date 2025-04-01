HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Siraj, Nikhat, Khawaja post Eid greetings

By REDIFF SPORTS
April 01, 2025 16:48 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj with his mother Shabana Begum and brother Mohammed Ismail. Photograph: Mohammed Siraj/X

Indian and international sports stars took to their social media handles and sent wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated on Monday, March 31.

Indian bowler Mohammad Siraj who plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, took a break and headed home for Eid.

 

He posted a picture alongside his mother and brother and tweeted: 'EID UL FITR MUBARAK. Maa baap saath ho tou har din Eid jaisa hota hai aur na ho tou EID ka din bhi udaas dikhta hai. (When parents are around every day is like Eid and when they are not even Eid doesn’t bring the same happiness.) Miss you Pappa #Staysafe #stayhome #Stayhealthy,' with a crescent moon emoji.

IMAGE: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen looking her festive best. Photograph: Nikhat Zareen/X

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen posted pictures with her parents and a bowl of sheer khurma and tweeted: 'Smiles, sweets, and endless blessings. Eid Mubarak from us to yours!' she tweeted with a heart emoji.

IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen with her parents Mohammad Jameel Ahmed and Parveen Sultana. Photograph: Nikhat Zareen/X

Travis Head and Cricket Australia also posted Eid wishes on their X handles.

IMAGE: Travis Head and Cricket Australia post Eid Greetings. Photograph: X

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja, wife Rachel and their kids Aisha and Ayla. Photograph: Usman Khawaja/Facebook

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja was among the first to post Eid greetings on his social media handles.

'Eid Mubarak. Grateful for everything I have been given. We live in the most beautiful country. Safe and secure. My thoughts and prayers go out to those not so lucky,' he captioned a picture with his  family on Facebook.

