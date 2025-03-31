DC vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch?

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bat, a decision Delhi Capitals Captain Axar Patel said they would have likely made too, given the scorching afternoon heat in Visakhapatnam. But the heat didn't slow down DC's fielders, who were sharp from the start, pulling off some stunning catches.

Their brilliant fielding turned the game in DC's favour, proving once again that catches win matches.

Jake Fraser-Mcgurk

Fraser-McGurk produced a moment of sheer brilliance in the deep, pulling off a breathtaking catch to dismiss the rampaging Aniket Verma for 74 off 41 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav, sensing an opportunity, delivered a well-disguised shorter ball that invited Verma into a powerful pull shot. The batter connected sweetly, sending the ball soaring toward deep midwicket, seemingly destined to clear the ropes. But Fraser-McGurk had other plans.

Covering ground at blistering speed, he sprinted to his right, judged the trajectory to perfection, and launched himself into a gravity-defying leap.

With both hands fully outstretched, he plucked the ball cleanly from mid-air, inches from the boundary. The impact threatened to carry him over, but his balance and awareness ensured he landed safely inside the ropes, completing one of the finest catches of the season.

The stadium erupted in disbelief and admiration, while Verma, who had been SRH's lone warrior, dropped to his knees, stunned.

Vipraj Nigam

Vipraj Nigam's fielding brilliance handed Delhi an early breakthrough. Stationed at point, Nigam's pinpoint direct hit ran out Abhishek Sharma for just 1 in the first over.

Travis Head had inside-edged Mitchell Starc onto his pads, with the ball rolling to the off-side. Head took off for a quick single, but Abhishek, caught ball-watching, started late. Nigam swooped in from point and nailed the stumps with a sharp underarm throw.

Vipraj delivered another moment of brilliance in the field, pulling off a stunning tumbling catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen and break a dangerous 77-run partnership for Sunrisers.

Mohit Sharma, bowling a well-executed fuller delivery at 129.1 kph, lured Klaasen into an ambitious heave over cow corner. The South African batter mistimed his shot, resulting in a leading edge that sent the ball spiraling high over the off side.

Nigam, stationed at backward point, reacted instantly. He turned and sprinted backward at full tilt, tracking the ball as it swirled in the sky.

The momentum nearly carried him past the drop zone, but he adjusted brilliantly, twisting mid-stride to get into position. With his body leaning away and eyes locked on the descending ball, he stretched out his hands and completed a superb chest-high catch, tumbling onto his back as he secured it safely.

Wiaan Mulder

Zeeshan Ansari's delivery, a tempting tossed-up ball on middle stump, lured Faf du Plessis into a big shot. However, the ball soared high into the air, presenting a challenging catch.

Wiaan Mulder stationed at long on, tracked the ball with unwavering focus. He sprinted forward, launching into a diving effort, and secured a brilliant catch just as he tumbled onto the ground.

The spectacular catch, a testament to Mulder's athleticism and determination, brought an end to du Plessis's impressive innings of 50.

Axar Patel

Mitchell Starc's spell was defined by Axar's exceptional fielding prowess, showcasing two important catches. In the third over, Axar's composed positioning allowed him to effortlessly pouch Nitish Reddy's skied attempt off a slower delivery, dismissing him for a duck.

Later, in the crucial 19th over, Axar's athleticism shone. Harshal Patel's powerful drive, seemingly destined for the boundary, was spectacularly intercepted by Axar's diving, two-handed grab.

This breathtaking catch, combined with his earlier dismissal, underscored Axar's crucial role and the Delhi Capitals' overall fielding excellence, contributing significantly to Starc's impactful performance.

DC vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch?