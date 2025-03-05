I will not interfere: Dhoni's clear message to Gaikwad

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad recalled his conversation with MS Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has opened up about the important moment when MS Dhoni handed him the reins ahead of the 2024 IPL season, revealing how the legendary skipper gave him full autonomy over the team.

CSK is set to begin their 2025 IPL campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai on March 23. Last season, under Gaikwad’s leadership, CSK narrowly missed the playoffs, finishing fifth with seven wins and seven losses, accumulating 14 points but losing out on net run rate.

Speaking on JioHotstar about CSK’s leadership transition, Gaikwad recalled his conversation with Dhoni, “Just a week before the tournament last year, MS Dhoni came up to me and said, ‘I am not leading this year—you are.’ I was taken aback, asking, ‘From the first game? Are you sure?’ With just a few days to prepare, it was overwhelming. But he assured me, ‘This is your team. You make your own decisions. I will not interfere—except when field placements are a 50-50 call. Even then, it is not a compulsion to follow my advice.’ That trust meant a lot to me.”

Dhoni’s impact on CSK continues to be immense, even as his role evolves.

His former teammate, Australian legend Shane Watson, emphasised Dhoni’s undiminished brilliance, “The incredible part is that, even at 42, MS Dhoni is still delivering moments of brilliance. Though his role is more limited now, his impact on the team—and especially the fans—remains invaluable.”

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra highlighted how Dhoni seamlessly passed on the leadership baton, “During the last season, Dhoni was not just occupying a place, but rather holding his hand to the next king in line.”

Echoing the sentiment, ex-CSK star Robin Uthappa praised Gaikwad’s temperament, drawing comparisons to Dhoni’s legendary composure, “He has a calm demeanor, very similar to Dhoni. He is evolving as a leader, and with time, his performances will reflect that growth.”

Despite the added responsibility, Gaikwad’s batting flourished. He amassed 583 runs in 14 matches at an impressive average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 141.16, including a century and four fifties, with a best of 108*. He ended the season as the tournament’s second-highest run-getter.

Watson believes Gaikwad’s stellar performances prove that CSK’s captaincy transition has been seamless, “That speaks volumes about how well CSK’s succession plan is working.”

With Dhoni still guiding from behind the scenes, Gaikwad’s journey as CSK’s leader is just beginning, and the 2025 IPL season promises to be another exciting chapter in the franchise’s storied history.