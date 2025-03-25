DC Vs LSG: Who Fielded Best?

The high-scoring match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants saw some exceptional performances from the batters from both sides. As many as 17 wickets fell on the day in which 12 were caught dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran, after making a whirlwind 75 off 30 balls, made his presence felt on the field too, taking a brilliant catch to dismiss DC's Abhishek Porel whereas David Miller, Tripurana Vijay and Tristan Stubbs too held their nerve to take well-judged catches.

The best catches of the match:

Nicholas Pooran

Pooran took a smart catch at mid-off after Shardul Thakur forced a miscue from Abhishek Porel.

Coming in to bat at the fall of Jake Fraser-McGruk's wicket, Porel attempted to loft a seemingly innocuous full-length delivery, but ends up slicing it to mid-on.

Positioned inside the circle, Pooran went to his right and gobbled up a well-judged catch.

David Miller

DC's Faf du Plessis mishit a full delivery by leggie Ravi Bshnoi as he looked to slog but could not get hold of the full delivery. The ball went high up in the air and Miller settled under it at deep midwicket and hung on safely to send back his compatriot.

Tripurana Vijay

DC's Tripurana Vijay took the catch to dismiss Shahbaz Ahmad off Mitchell Starc's bowling.

Starc dug in short and rushed the batter on the pull. Shahbaz failed to read the bounce and ended up top edging to backward square leg where Vijay, who came in as a substitute fielder, moved quickly to take a running catch.

Tristan Stubbs

DC's Tristan Stubbs took a smart catch to dismiss Ayush Badoni off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling.

Badoni charged down to whack the tossed-up delivery, but the bat turned in his hand and he picked Stubbs at long on.

One of the safest fielders in world cricket right now, Stubbs was not going to drop it!



Photographs: BCCI