CSK Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

Sunday's match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati proved to be a game of fine margins.

The match ebbed and flowed, and it was fascinating to see the momentum shift. Finally, Royals, who held onto some tough catches, cruised to a six run win over CSK in a thrilling encounter.

Apart from a one dropped chance -- CSK's Jamie Overton spilled a tough chance offered by RR's Shimron Hetmyer when he was on 3 -- both teams had a good day on the field.

Have a look at the top fielding efforts during the game:

Riyan Parag

IMAGE: Royals Captain Riyan Parag produced a moment of magic in front of his home crowd to dismiss Shivam Dube. Photograph: BCCI

The RR skipper took a stunner to get rid of Shivam Dube at a crucial juncture of the match.

Dube was looking to take the game away from RR when Parag produced a moment of magic in front of his home crowd. Dube drove a full delivery from Wanindu Hasaranga to the right of extra cover, but Parag threw himself to the side of the ball and got his fingertips under.

The ball was travelling at a high speed but he held onto it brilliantly. Arguably, it was the turning point of the match as Dube was looking to up the ante. He had hit the previous two balls for a six and a four.

Parag also made some excellent bowling changes to contain the run flow. It was Parag's first win as Royals captain and he made it memorable with a one-handed stunner.

Shimron Hetmyer

IMAGE: Shimron Hetmyer took a fine diving catch to dismiss M S Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

The West Indian was excellent on the field. Apart from covering vast areas and saving crucial runs for his team, he took a blinder to send back Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the final over of the match.

Dhoni had hit a sixer in the previous over and was looking to smash the remaining six balls out of the park. After firing in a wide, Sandeep Sharma came up with a low wide full toss and Dhoni shuffled and tried to hit it across the line.

Hetmyer, manning the deep mid wicket area, ran towards his left and plucked a fine diving catch.

CSK fans were hoping for a Dhoni blitzkrieg to take them home, but the West Indian broke their hearts with a superb piece of athleticism and agility of mind.

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin took a tough catch to dismiss the explosive Shimron Hetmyer. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin is not known for his fielding abilities. But the veteran took a tough catch to dismiss the explosive Shimron Hetmyer in the first ball of the final over of the Royals innings bowled by Matheesha Pathirana.

Hetmyer looked to loft a wide yorker over the cover but got only the toe-end of the bat. He holed out to Ashwin, who ran backwards and took a well judged catch. Had Hetmyer played the remaining five balls, RR's score could have gone past the 200 mark.

