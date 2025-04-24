Bumrah Slammed for Cold Reaction After Hitting Manohar

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was in no mood for leniency. Photograph: BCCI

Feared by batters and loved by fans, Jasprit Bumrah’s intensity is unmatched. But during MI’s win over SRH, the ‘smiling assassin’ dropped the smile — and fans are still debating what they saw.

The Mumbai Indians bowling unit delivered a collective masterclass against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, bundling them out for a modest 143/8 on a batting-friendly pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Leading the charge was left-arm seamer Trent Boult, who claimed a brilliant 4-wicket haul. His pace partner Deepak Chahar chipped in with two wickets, while ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah snared the crucial scalp of Heinrich Klaasen.

Bumrah, known for his clinical aggression and unrelenting accuracy, was in no mood for leniency as he constantly applied pressure on SRH’s faltering batting order. However, it wasn’t just his bowling that made headlines — it was his reaction to an on-field incident that sparked debate.

During the penultimate over, Bumrah unleashed a full toss that veered off-target and struck Abhinav Manohar just below the stomach. Manohar, clearly in pain, crumpled to the ground. What raised eyebrows was Bumrah’s reaction — or lack thereof. Instead of checking on the injured batter, the 31-year-old pacer turned coldly and walked back to his mark without a glance, igniting a wave of criticism on social media and among commentators.

The hit carried added context. In the previous over, Manohar had hammered Bumrah for a six — a rare feat against India’s premier fast bowler. Whether driven by intensity or focus, Bumrah’s indifferent response drew mixed reactions, with many questioning the spirit of sportsmanship in such moments.

Regardless, Bumrah’s spell played a pivotal role in keeping SRH on the back foot. His hostility with the ball once again proved why he's regarded as one of the most feared fast bowlers in the game — even if his on-field demeanour occasionally becomes a talking point.