Rohit Joins Kohli Club, Overtakes Pollard Too!

Rohit Joins Kohli Club, Overtakes Pollard Too!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 24, 2025 10:06 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma scored a fluent 70 off 46 balls, laced with 8 boundaries and 3 sixes. Photograph: BCCI

Two milestones, one statement knock — Rohit Sharma’s 70 against SRH not only powered MI to a much-needed win but also saw him cross 12,000 T20 runs and become the franchise’s top six-hitter ever.

Hit-Man scored a fluent 70 off 46 balls, laced with 8 boundaries and 3 sixes, helping his side comfortably chase down a target of 144.

 

In the process, Rohit joined an elite club of T20 legends by surpassing the 12,000-run milestone in the shortest format of the game. He reached the landmark when he got to 12 in the innings, becoming only the third player ever to do so after Chris Gayle (14,562 runs in 463 matches) and Virat Kohli (13,208 runs in 407 matches). Rohit achieved the feat in his 456th T20 appearance.

Players to score 12000 runs or more in T20s

Chris Gayle  14562 runs (463 matches)
Alex Hales  13610 runs (494 matches)
Shoaib Malik  13571 runs (557 matches)
Kieron Pollard  13537 runs (695 matches)
Virat Kohli  13208 runs (407 matches)
David Warner  13019 runs (404 matches)
Jos Buttler  12469 runs (442 matches)
Rohit Sharma  12058 runs (456 matches)

It was a vintage Rohit knock — confident, composed, and aggressive when needed. Even after the early dismissal of Ryan Rickelton, the opener didn’t change his approach. He got off to a quick start, reaching 25 off just 12 balls, before shifting gears to ensure MI remained in control throughout the chase. Though he was dismissed in slightly unlucky fashion, his contribution had already put the game firmly in MI’s grip.

Rohit also etched his name in Mumbai Indians’ record books by going past Kieron Pollard to become the franchise’s leading six-hitter in IPL history. With three sixes on the night, his tally now stands at 260, edging ahead of Pollard’s 258.

Rohit's resurgence at the top of the order comes at a crucial time for Mumbai Indians, who are climbing up the points table with renewed confidence and now have a serious shot at securing a playoff spot.

Most Sixes for Mumbai Indians in T20s

260  Rohit Sharma
258  Kieron Pollard
127  Suryakumar Yadav
115  Hardik Pandya
106  Ishan Kishan
REDIFF CRICKET
