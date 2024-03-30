Why Rahul should be batting down the order

IMAGE: KL Rahul scored just 15 runs against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Aakash Chopra opined that if wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul wants to play the upcoming T20 World Cup then he has to bat lower down the order rather than opening the innings.

In the match against Punjab Kings on Saturday, March 30, Rahul came in as an Impact Player and opening the innings with Quinton de Kock, scored 15 runs from 9 balls before departing.

"If you want to give an audition for the T20 World Cup and want to use this as a platform, you will have to bat down the order but Rahul is not doing that," the cricketer-turned commentator added.

"If Rahul is going to bat at the top only, from that game point of view and a 600-run season point of view, the focus will once again be on him because he is the captain, and it will be better if he scores runs," the 46-year-old concluded.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies begins on June 1. India will be in action on June 5 when they take on Ireland before attention shifts to the high-octane clash against Pakistan on June 9, both of which will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The squad for the World Cup is expected to be announced in the last week of April.

In the ongoing IPL, LSG suffered a 20-run defeat to RR in their opening game of this year's IPL. KL Rahul-led LSG is currently languishing in the tenth spot with no points and a net run rate of -1.000 after its loss in the previous game.