Why are LSG wearing green and maroon jersey vs KKR?

The Lucknow Super Giants, led by wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, are sporting a special jersey on Sunday in their IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Ditching their usual dark blue for a vibrant green and maroon, LSG pays homage to Kolkata's rich cricketing history and its iconic football club, Mohun Bagan.

This isn't the first time LSG has donned these colors. They wore the same jersey last year while facing KKR at the same venue. The reason behind the switch? Both Mohun Bagan and Lucknow Super Giants share the same owner, Indian billionaire Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG group.

This special kit serves as a tribute to the passionate Kolkata fans and the city's deep connection with both cricket and football.