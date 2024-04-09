News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Makes Jadeja So Special?

What Makes Jadeja So Special?

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 09, 2024 18:12 IST
IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets in eight deliveries in the IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Monday, April 8, 2024. Photograph: X
 

Ravindra Jadeja has been India's and Chennai Super Kings' prime all-rounder for the last eight-nine years, providing match-winning performances consistently.

On Monday, the CSK veteran produced another match-winning spell at Chepauk against the Kolkata Knight Riders to help his team to score a comfortable seven wicket win. Jadeja laid the foundation for a comprehensive win for the hosts with figures of 3 for 18.

Former India pacer R P Singh spoke of the weapons in his armoury that make Jadeja a lethal bowler.

'He bowled extremely well, the seventh over was very important as there was a partnership that was built, sent the youngster back in the dressing room. The best part about Jadeja's bowling is he bowls at a good length and the pace at which he bowled today was great,' R P Singh, told JioCinema.

'He left no doubt as to who the best performer of the match was, took a couple of catches, got three wickets, and gave an all-round performance,' the former India pacer added.

After the match Jadeja said he always enjoys bowling in Chennai.

'My plan was just to bowl in good areas. I have practiced a lot here and if you bowl in good areas it will definitely assist you,' Jadeja added.

Chennai, who came into the match after back-to-back losses, are fourth in the standings with three wins from five games.

CSK will face Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Wankhede stadium.

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

