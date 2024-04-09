What Makes Jadeja So Special?

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets in eight deliveries in the IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Monday, April 8, 2024. Photograph: X

Ravindra Jadeja has been India's and Chennai Super Kings' prime all-rounder for the last eight-nine years, providing match-winning performances consistently.

On Monday, the CSK veteran produced another match-winning spell at Chepauk against the Kolkata Knight Riders to help his team to score a comfortable seven wicket win. Jadeja laid the foundation for a comprehensive win for the hosts with figures of 3 for 18.

Former India pacer R P Singh spoke of the weapons in his armoury that make Jadeja a lethal bowler.

'He bowled extremely well, the seventh over was very important as there was a partnership that was built, sent the youngster back in the dressing room. The best part about Jadeja's bowling is he bowls at a good length and the pace at which he bowled today was great,' R P Singh, told JioCinema.

'He left no doubt as to who the best performer of the match was, took a couple of catches, got three wickets, and gave an all-round performance,' the former India pacer added.

After the match Jadeja said he always enjoys bowling in Chennai.

'My plan was just to bowl in good areas. I have practiced a lot here and if you bowl in good areas it will definitely assist you,' Jadeja added.

Chennai, who came into the match after back-to-back losses, are fourth in the standings with three wins from five games.

CSK will face Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Wankhede stadium.