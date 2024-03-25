News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Umesh delivers as GT rest faith in the veteran bowler

Umesh delivers as GT rest faith in the veteran bowler

March 25, 2024 17:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shubman Gill congratulates Umesh Yadav after he successfully defends the total in the final over

IMAGE: Shubman Gill congratulates Umesh Yadav after he successfully defends the total in the final over. Photograph: BCCI

Fine death bowling by GT, pacers Umesh Yadav and Spencer Johnson in particular helped the side secure a thrilling six-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Umesh Yadav kept his calm to bowl a brilliant final over of the match to guide Gujarat Titans to a narrow victory over Mumbai Indians.

 

With 19 runs to defend, Hardik Pandya slammed the first two deliveries for a six and a boundary. However, Umesh came back strongly with two wickets in the next two balls which proved to be crucial for his side.

The veteran fast bowler revealed that he received a lot of support from Gill as well as the team management despite conceding 10 runs in 2 balls.

"Actually, I was standing silently when Ashu pa (Coach Ashish Nehra) said ‘You bowl the last over'. When I gave away two boundaries, Shubman came to me and said, ‘Don't worry, you are doing well'. When the captain and support staff show belief in you, tough matches also seem easy and that works for me,” Umesh said after the match.

“From what I saw, there was no use bowling outside the stumps, so I tried to bowl stump to stump. So, after two balls, I was back to basics,” the veteran fast bowler added.

Umesh also said that he was impressed by the maturity shown by Gill in his first ever match as a captain.

“It was his first match as captain, but the kind of maturity he showed and the way he has played, he was brilliant. He talked to everyone, made plans and knew about using his bowling resources. The more he plays, he will get more mature. He will be a brilliant captain,” Umesh concluded.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Chennai to host IPL final on May 26
Chennai to host IPL final on May 26
Lalit Modi slams IPL team owners over lost opportunity
Lalit Modi slams IPL team owners over lost opportunity
Parag credits Samson for risk-free batting in LSG win
Parag credits Samson for risk-free batting in LSG win
IPL PIX: Kohli, Karthik star as RCB down Punjab Kings
IPL PIX: Kohli, Karthik star as RCB down Punjab Kings
Another day another feather in Kohli's hat!
Another day another feather in Kohli's hat!
Soccer: Dani Alves granted $1.1 million bail
Soccer: Dani Alves granted $1.1 million bail
PHOTOS: India revels in riot of colours
PHOTOS: India revels in riot of colours

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

IPL PIX: Dhawan helps PBKS to 176 for six vs RCB

IPL PIX: Dhawan helps PBKS to 176 for six vs RCB

CSK content to play around with combinations

CSK content to play around with combinations

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances