RCB Vs SRH: Who Took Best Catch? Vote!

RCB Vs SRH: Who Took Best Catch? Vote!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 16, 2024 14:59 IST
The bowlers had their work cut out as the batters from both teams kept clearing the boundaries regularly, while the fielders also didn't have a chance when the ball was hit in the air as most times it went for sixes.

RCB vs SRH: The Best Catches...

 

Faf du Plessis

Faf took a well-judged catch to end a spectactular knock from the rampaging Travis Head. The SRH opener had blasted his way to an entertaining 102 from 41 balls before he miscued the lofted shot off Lockie Ferguson.

Faf held his cool to pouch the high catch with the reverse cup and did well to hold on to the ball as he took a tumble while completing the catch.

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Heinrich Klaasen's blistering knock came to a tame end. After smashing seven huge sixes in his 31-ball 67, Klaasen mistimed the full toss from Ferguson, who deceived the South African with a clever change of the pace, as he spooned a simple catch to Vyshak at point, looking to hit it over the fielder, in the 17th over.

Lockie Ferguson

Ferguson completed an easy catch at deep square leg to give RCB the opening breakthrough.

Abhishek Sharma, who stroked 34 from 22 balls, had put on 108 runs from eight overs with Travis Head, before he ended up flicking Reece Topley off his pads straight to the Kiwi in the deep. That wicket was a major relief for RCB, whose bowlers once again came undone in the Powerplay.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Reddy didn't have much to do as Rajat Patidar slogged Mayank Markande straight into his hands at deep midwicket. Patidar had chanced his arm, but failed to get hold of the googly and was taken in the deep for nine.

Photographs: BCCI

