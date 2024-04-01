GT Vs SRH: Who Played The Best Knock?

Gujarat Titans dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, cruising to a comfortable seven wicket victory with five balls remaining.

Their triumph was built on a clinical display, with a strong top-order performance leading the way.

Wriddhiman Saha's explosive 25 (13) provided a flying start, allowing Shubman Gill (36) to settle in. Gill accelerated after the Powerplay, and Sai Sudharsan (45) continued the momentum before his dismissal.

Some of the best knocks in the Gujarat Titans-Sunrisers Hyderabad match in Ahmedabad, April 1, 2024:

Shubman Gill

Gill anchored a strong start for the Titans, laying a solid foundation for their chase. He started cautiously, accumulating only 11 runs from his initial 12 deliveries. However, after the Powerplay, he cleverly shifted gears, accelerating by scoring 25 runs off his next 16 balls.

This acceleration wasn't about reckless shot-making. He occasionally found boundaries, but primarily relied on safe groundstrokes to keep the scoreboard ticking. This approach perfectly complemented his partner, Wriddhiman Saha. Together, they built a solid foundation for a comfortable chase.

Unfortunately, Gill's promising knock was cut short just after the strategic timeout in the 10th over. A miscalculated shot resulted in a dismissal by Abdul Samad at long on, ending his innings at 36 runs.

While his dismissal was a setback, it couldn't diminish the importance of the platform he provided. Thanks to Gill's strong start, Gujarat remained firmly in control of the chase, with plenty of wickets in hand.

B Sai Sudharsan

22 year-old Sudharsan displayed a maturity beyond his years in a crucial innings for the Titans.

Following Gill's dismissal, Sudharsan absorbed the pressure and stabilised the chase. While his initial struggle to rotate the strike slowed the run rate, Sudharsan gradually found his rhythm. His knock of 45 runs from 36 balls, laced with four boundaries and a six, provided much needed stability.

Interestingly, this composed performance wasn't a one-off for Sudharsan. Earlier in the tournament, he played a similar key role with a valuable 45 against Mumbai Indians.

The turning point arrived with the introduction of David Miller in the 16th over. The required run rate remained a concern with Gujarat needing around nine runs per over. However, the partnership between Sudharsan and Miller shifted gears dramatically.

They combined brilliantly, particularly against spinner Mayank Markande. Their 24 run assault in the 16th over, featuring a six from Sudharsan down the track, effectively sealed the game for Gujarat.

While Sudharsan fell to a slower ball from Pat Cummins shortly after, his contribution was vital. His anchoring role alongside Miller's late flourish ensured a convincing win for the Titans.

David Miller

Miller's poor form in the 2024 season continued against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He couldn't find a boundary in his first 16 deliveries.

However, a crucial turning point arrived. After receiving treatment for a niggle, Miller emerged a transformed player. Unrestricted by his hampered mobility, he adopted an aggressive approach. He capitalised on Markande's predictable bowling, launching him for a six and four boundaries in a single over, a pivotal 26-run haul for Gujarat.

Miller's newfound momentum continued. He picked Cummins' slower balls with ease, dispatching them for boundaries in the 17th over. This aggressive display put the pressure firmly back on SRH.

The chase was effectively sealed with the first ball of the final over, as Miller deposited Jayadev Unadkat's delivery over the ropes for a match-winning six, finishing unbeaten on a crucial 44.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma, buoyed by his heroics in the previous match, looked dangerous for Sunrisers once again.

He fearlessly took on Rashid Khan, smashing two sixes over the ropes, channeling the spirit of his successful partnership with Travis Head. However, his promising knock was abruptly halted in the 10th over thanks to a shrewd captaincy move by Gill.

Gill brought back the seasoned Mohit Sharma, and the decision proved to be a masterstroke. Mohit immediately delivered, dismissing the well-set Sharma for 29 runs, effectively stalling SRH's momentum.

Abdul Samad

Sunrisers's batting woes continued, with their top order failing to convert promising starts into big scores. However, a late cameo from Abdul Samad offered a glimmer of hope.

The explosive batter from Jammu and Kashmir unleashed a quickfire 29 off just 14 deliveries, including three boundaries and a six.

Samad's knock wasn't without its drama. He enjoyed a life after Umesh Yadav spilled a difficult chance in the deep.

Eager to accelerate the scoring, he looked frustrated at the lack of strike in the final over.

Unfortunately, his aggressive running led to his downfall as he was run out attempting a non-existent second run on the last ball of the innings.

GT Vs SRH: Who Batted Best?