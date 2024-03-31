LSG vs PBKS: Who Bowled The Best Spell?

IMAGE: Mayank Yadav, right, stole the show in Lucknow Super Giants' first win this season. Photograph: BCCI

The Lucknow Super Giants walked away a happy camp on Saturday. Not only did LSG collect their first two points of the season, but were a happy dugout after debutant Mayank Yadav's sizzling show.

Lucknow, who were led by Nicholas Pooran instead of K L Rahul, handed visitors Punjab Kings a 21 run loss and the credit largely goes to some stellar comeback by their bowling unit.

After the batters helped the hosts put up 199 on the board, the bowlers, led by young Mayank, put up a match-winning performance.

Who bowled the best spells in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL clash at the Ekana sports city stadium.

Sam Curran

Turning out the best spell for the Punjab Kings, Curran was the leading wicket-taker for the visiting side.

Starting the attack with the new ball, Curran conceded just five in his first over. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan brought Curran back into the attack in the final over of the Powerplay, and the England bowler delivered on the very first ball.

With Devdutt Padikkal threating to break free, Curran picked up his first of the evening as Padikkal holed out to Dhawan at mid-off.

Curran came back in the death over to put the brakes on a rampaging Krunal Pandya, keeping the Lucknow batters quiet. In his final over, Curran picked up back-to-back wickets, dismissing Ayush Badoni and Ravi Bishnoi, to keep LSG's score under 200.

Curran turned in figures of 3/28 in his four over spell.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep chipped in with two wickets on a day when the Lucknow batters threatened to take the score past 200.

Sharing the new ball with Curran, Arshdeep kept the Lucknow openers quiet, conceding just seven in his first over.

Though his second over didn't get off to a good start, with Rahul hammering him for a maximum on the first ball and a boundary, Arshdeep had the last laugh as he picked up Rahul's wicket.

Arshdeep was brought back into the attack in the 14th over. With Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran scoring at will, Arshdeep handed Punjab the breakthrough.

Striking on the first ball, a short delivery outside off from Arshdeep saw de Kock get a top-edge and Jitesh did the rest.

In his three over spell, Arshdeep turned in figures of 2/30.

Mayank Yadav

It was a perfect debut for the Lucknow youngster as the fast bowler for Delhi turned out a match-winning spell.

Mayank had stolen the show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, hitting 150 kph.

He had to wait for his chance to perform for LSG, after missing out on the previous season due to injury. And the wait was worth it.

His pace came to Lucknow's rescue. Starting with a sizzling delivery of 147 kph, Mayank started his spell with a dot. Though he conceded 10 runs in his first over, he handed LSG the breakthrough in his second over.

Mayank's pace broke the sizzling opening stand between Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan. A 143 kph saw Bairstow succumb as he fell for 42 off 29.

Mayank sealed Punjab's fate as he came back to remove Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma to lead Lucknow's fightback.

His sizzling figures of 3/27 saw him lift the player of the match trophy.

Mohsin Khan

After Mayank came to Lucknow's rescue, Mohsin Khan picked up crucial wickets to take the match away from the visitors.

Mohsin didn't have the most economical outing, conceding 30 in his first three overs.

But his final over was a crucial one for the hosts. After Mayank brought Lucknow back into the game, Mohsin's double strike took the game away from Punjab Kings.

Bowling the 17th over, Mohsin dismissed the set Shikhar Dhawan. With the Punjab skipper anchoring the chase, Mohsin ended Dhawan's innings as the opener fell for 70 off 50.

Mohsin struck again with his very next ball, to dismiss Sam Curran for a golden duck.

Bowling at an economy of 8.50, Mohsin turned in figures of 2/34 in his four over spell.

LSG Vs PBKS: Who Bowled The Best Spell?