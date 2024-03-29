Sunil Narine joins Club 500!

IMAGE: Sunil Narine played his 500th T20 match during KKR’s IPL match against RCB in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine became the fourth player and just the second spinner to make 500 appearances in T20 format.

Narine was included in the KKR playing XI for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Before Narine, his former teammates Kieron Pollard and Dwayne John Bravo hold the first and second positions for most appearances in T20 format, respectively.

Pollard is at the summit with 660 T20 appearances, while Bravo is in the second spot with 573 appearances under his belt. Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is in the third spot with 542 T20 appearances to his name.

In his 500th T20 appearance, Narine picked Glenn Maxwell's wicket and conceded 40 runs in his four-over spell. During KKR’s chase, Narine, opening the innings alongside Phil Salt, played a sizzling knock.

Scoring at a rate of 213.64, Narine struck a blistering 22-ball 47. His knock was peppered with two boundaries and five sixes as he put KKR in the driver’s seat.

Narine's best bowling figure in T20 format is 5/19.

Pollard in 660 matches has struck 12,900 runs at an average of 31.46 and claimed 316 wickets. Bravo has struck 6,957 runs and claimed 625 wickets. While, Shoaib has 13,360 runs in his kitty and 182 scalps as well.