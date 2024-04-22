News
'It was umpire's decision. What can we say about that?'

'It was umpire's decision. What can we say about that?'

Source: PTI
April 22, 2024 17:14 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana takes the return catch to controversially dismiss RCB's Virat Kohli on Sunday

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana takes the return catch to controversially dismiss RCB's Virat Kohli on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders seamer Harshit Rana, who took the return catch to dismiss Virat Kohli in their match on Sunday, refused to comment on the controversial decision.

The new Hawk-Eye technology to determine no-balls for height was used when TV umpire Michael Gough deemed a waist-high delivery from KKR's Harshit Rana fair.

 

Kohli was in full flow, scoring a brisk 18 runs off just seven balls, before Rana took a return catch to dismiss the star batter, as it became a pivotal moment in RCB's narrow one-run loss while chasing a challenging target of 223 at Eden Gardens.

"It was the umpire's decision. What can we say about that?” he said.

Asked whether he had any special plan for the star Indian batter, he said: "Plans are there for every batter. Nothing special for Virat bhaiya. My focus was only on my bowling.”

RCB nearly pulled off the 223-run chase, before being pipped at the post by just one run.

In their previous match, KKR failed to defend 223/6 against Rajasthan Royals who won by two wickets.

Rana said there was no safe score with the way this edition's IPL is panning out.

“The way the IPL is going I don't think there is any safe score. Batters are batting well and you know the condition of the bowlers.

Obviously, you need 200-plus on this pitch. 220 is par score on this pitch,” added Rana.

