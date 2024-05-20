News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 2016 Vibes Fuel SRH Title Hopes

2016 Vibes Fuel SRH Title Hopes

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 20, 2024 16:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

SRH

IMAGE: Can SRH repeat 2016 magic? Photographs: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad is definitely looking strong this year! Their current performance has fans recalling their 2016 championship run. Fans are getting similar vibes in 2024. Will SRH win the IPL this year?

SRH

Die-hard SRH fan here to stay!

 

SRH

Some fans send their best wishes to the team for the play-offs.

SRH

For her birthday, all this fan wants is an SRH win!

SRH

Kavya Maran, owner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, takes a moment from the sun.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma's sister ducks out of the sun for a bit.

Abhishek Sharma

Pure jubilation fills the air as her brother celebrates his half-century.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta, co-owner of the Punjab Kings, cheers her team from the stands.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2024 Moments To Remember...
IPL 2024 Moments To Remember...
Swapnil opens up on 'warm' relationship with Kohli
Swapnil opens up on 'warm' relationship with Kohli
Babies Day Out For Sunrisers Hyderabad!
Babies Day Out For Sunrisers Hyderabad!
PIX: Rajnath to Mayawati, famous faces who voted
PIX: Rajnath to Mayawati, famous faces who voted
'Poorly designed': ICMR slams BHU Covaxin study
'Poorly designed': ICMR slams BHU Covaxin study
'Choose The Country You Want! Go Vote!'
'Choose The Country You Want! Go Vote!'
Yami Gautam Welcomes Baby Boy
Yami Gautam Welcomes Baby Boy

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Abhishek Sharma Rocks!

Abhishek Sharma Rocks!

Natarajan Or Harshal? Who Has Your Vote?

Natarajan Or Harshal? Who Has Your Vote?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances