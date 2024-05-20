2016 Vibes Fuel SRH Title Hopes

IMAGE: Can SRH repeat 2016 magic? Photographs: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad is definitely looking strong this year! Their current performance has fans recalling their 2016 championship run. Fans are getting similar vibes in 2024. Will SRH win the IPL this year?

Die-hard SRH fan here to stay!

Some fans send their best wishes to the team for the play-offs.

For her birthday, all this fan wants is an SRH win!

Kavya Maran, owner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, takes a moment from the sun.

Abhishek Sharma's sister ducks out of the sun for a bit.

Pure jubilation fills the air as her brother celebrates his half-century.

Preity Zinta, co-owner of the Punjab Kings, cheers her team from the stands.