DC's Warner goes level with Gayle for T20 record

DC's Warner goes level with Gayle for T20 record

Source: ANI
April 01, 2024 11:05 IST
DC's David Warner celebrates his half-century against CSK on Sunday

IMAGE: DC's David Warner celebrates his half-century against CSK on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Australian star batter David Warner has tied with Chris Gayle for the most fifty-plus scores in the history of T20 cricket.

The veteran left-hander accomplished this feat during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Visakhapatnam, on Sunday, where he scored 52 off 35 balls, consisting of five fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 148.73.

 

Now in T20 cricket, both Gayle and Warner have 110 fifty-plus scores. Gayle is the highest run-getter in the format, with 14,562 runs in 463 games with 22 centuries and 88 fifties.

Warner is the fifth-highest run-getter in the shortest format, having amassed 12,195 runs in 373 matches, with eight centuries and 102 fifties.

At number three is Virat Kohli, the only Indian batter to have 100 or more scores of fifty-plus in T20s. He has scored 12,175 runs in 379 matches, with eight centuries and 93 fifties.

