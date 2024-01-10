News
IPL 2024 keeps its date with India, no venue worries

IPL 2024 keeps its date with India, no venue worries

Source: ANI
January 10, 2024 13:05 IST
IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place in India despite coinciding with elections, according to a BCCI source.

Expected to commence on March 22, the IPL will proceed within the country, and any potential venue changes due to state preferences during elections are subject to justified reasons, as clarified by the BCCI.

 

Post the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai, teams have finalized their squads, witnessing record-breaking deals. Mitchell Starc became the tournament's costliest player, signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs24.75 crore.

IPL 2024 auction also marked a 57 per cent increase in viewership compared to the previous edition.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, are optimistic about his return, with CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressing confidence in Dhoni's recovery from a knee injury through rehab programs and training.

‘He has recovered well (from his knee injury). He is undergoing his rehab programmes, started training. By the time the next IPL starts, I am sure he will be fit to play.’

Source: ANI
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

