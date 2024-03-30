Photograph: BCCI

Eyeing a return to winning ways in their home IPL clash with the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer on Saturday said the team was working hard to avoid lapses on the field and come up with a sharper display.

The IPL 2024 fixture between PBKS and LSG will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Both teams will go into the match on the back of losses in their previous games against the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 53-year-old former Australia opener and head coach said there was a wealth of cricketing talent in India and he was very excited to see some of them.

"I saw some real talent yesterday and it's very exciting. There's so much talent, and I've seen throughout India for a long time, but to be here and actually see it with my own eyes, it's very exciting and I'm really looking forward to the rest of the preparation leading up to the first home game. Our guys will be very well prepared," Langer stated in a video shared by LSG on its official X handle.

"Our guys will be well prepared for the first home game of the 17th edition of the tournament, as the franchise has a good lot of coaches like Jonty Rhodes, Lance Klusener, Morne Morkle and Sriram who are working hard with the boys," he added.

"We're working hard on our fielding. Jonty Rhodes is the best fielding coach in the world. We've got Lance Klusener, who is one of the greatest power hitters of at my era, and he is now working with the boys.

“We've got Morne Morkel working with the boys, who's an excellent coach, so our guys will be very well prepared. We've got Sriram, who's working here as well, but lots of very good coaches here. So our guys will be well prepared and we're really looking forward to the home game," the former Australian opener added.

LSG suffered a 20-run defeat to RR in their opening game of this year's IPL.

KL Rahul-led LSG is currently languishing in the tenth spot with no points and a net run rate of -1.000 after its loss in the previous game.