'It was my dream to sweep Bumrah'

IMAGE: Ashutosh Sharma played a sizzling knock to put Mumbai Indians under pressure. Photograph: BCCI

Ashutosh Sharma's blitz almost snatched a win for the Punjab Kings against the Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Despite Ashutosh's late heroics for the hosts, Jasprit Bumrah (3/21) and Gerald Coetzee's (3/32) secured Mumbai their third win of the season.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Ashutosh said it was his dream to his a sweep 'against the world's best bowler', Bumrah.

Ashutosh's sizzling 61 off 28 balls was studded with seven maximums and this included his 'dream shot off Bumrah'.

MI's spearhead overstepped in the 13th over and the 25 year old PBKS batter dropped down on one knee and swept Bumrah for a maximum.

'It was my dream to hit a sweep shot off Jasprit Bumrah. I have been practising these shots.

'When I was playing I had the belief to pull off a win.'

Ashutosh revealed how a conversation with PBKS Head of Cricket Development Sanjay Bangar made a big difference.

'Sanjay sir told me that, 'You're not a slogger; you play proper cricketing shots and you should focus on that'. It was that small statement and a show of confidence from him that has made a huge difference for me and turned my game. I'm now just trying to follow that.'

Punjab fell to a narrow nine-run loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians at home. It was their fifth loss of the season.