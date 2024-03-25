Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians: The Best Catches!

IMAGE: David Miller took a super catch in the Gujarat Titans-Mumbai Indians encounter in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Photographs: BCCI

Over the years the Indian Premier League has served up excellent catches and we are only into the fifth game, but we have already witnessed some stellar athleticism.

The Gujarat Titans-Mumbai Indians match was no different as it had its fair share of stunners.

Tilak Varma had a poor outing with the bat, but he was a treat to watch on the field, taking two crucial catches.

Here are the stunning catches from the GT vs MI match in Ahmedabad:

Tilak Varma

Varma picked up two stellar catches. The first one was Azmatullah Omarzai. The Afghan all-rounder was threating to break free before Gerald Coetzee and Varma teamed up to end Omarzai's stay at the crease.

Attempting a slog shot, Omarzai didn't pack a punch into it as Tilak took a fine diving catch in the deep.

He bettered it with another superb diving catch to end Sai Sudharsan's inning.

Naman Dhir

Dhir covered a lot of ground before taking a brilliant diving catch at deep square leg to end the dangerous Rahul Tewatia's knock. Coetzee got his second wicket of the evening as Tewatia departed for 22 off 15.

Mohit Sharma

Mohit may have missed the first follow on catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma, but he pulled off a stunner later.

It was the prized scalp of Dewald Brevis. The young South African was cruising at 46. A 108 kph delivery from Mohit saw Brevis flat-bat it back to the bowler and Mohit made no mistake this time holding onto the ball for dear life! A crucial turning point in the match.

David Miller

In what might be the best of the evening along with Dhir's catch, Miller picked up a stunner.

Looking to pull, Tim David hit it off the top edge. Miller, running in from deep midwicket, dove forward to take the catch. A treat to the eyes indeed.

