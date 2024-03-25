News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians: The Best Catches!

Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians: The Best Catches!

By CHITRANGADA DATTA CHAUDHURI
March 25, 2024 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: David Miller took a super catch in the Gujarat Titans-Mumbai Indians encounter in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Photographs: BCCI

Over the years the Indian Premier League has served up excellent catches and we are only into the fifth game, but we have already witnessed some stellar athleticism.

The Gujarat Titans-Mumbai Indians match was no different as it had its fair share of stunners.

Tilak Varma had a poor outing with the bat, but he was a treat to watch on the field, taking two crucial catches.

Here are the stunning catches from the GT vs MI match in Ahmedabad:

 

Tilak Varma

Varma picked up two stellar catches. The first one was Azmatullah Omarzai. The Afghan all-rounder was threating to break free before Gerald Coetzee and Varma teamed up to end Omarzai's stay at the crease.

Attempting a slog shot, Omarzai didn't pack a punch into it as Tilak took a fine diving catch in the deep.

He bettered it with another superb diving catch to end Sai Sudharsan's inning.

Naman Dhir

Dhir covered a lot of ground before taking a brilliant diving catch at deep square leg to end the dangerous Rahul Tewatia's knock. Coetzee got his second wicket of the evening as Tewatia departed for 22 off 15.

Mohit Sharma

Mohit may have missed the first follow on catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma, but he pulled off a stunner later.

It was the prized scalp of Dewald Brevis. The young South African was cruising at 46. A 108 kph delivery from Mohit saw Brevis flat-bat it back to the bowler and Mohit made no mistake this time holding onto the ball for dear life! A crucial turning point in the match.

David Miller

In what might be the best of the evening along with Dhir's catch, Miller picked up a stunner.

Looking to pull, Tim David hit it off the top edge. Miller, running in from deep midwicket, dove forward to take the catch. A treat to the eyes indeed.

GT Vs MI: Who Took The Best Catch?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
CHITRANGADA DATTA CHAUDHURI
COMMENT
Print this article
GT Vs MI: The Best Bowlers!
GT Vs MI: The Best Bowlers!
GT Vs MI: Who Played The Best Knock?
GT Vs MI: Who Played The Best Knock?
LSG Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch?
LSG Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch?
GT Vs MI: Who Played The Best Knock?
GT Vs MI: Who Played The Best Knock?
GT Vs MI: The Best Bowlers!
GT Vs MI: The Best Bowlers!
BJP gives ticket to Sandeshkhali protester
BJP gives ticket to Sandeshkhali protester
Two-bouncer rule in IPL 'help' for bowlers
Two-bouncer rule in IPL 'help' for bowlers

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

LSG Vs RR: The Best Bowlers

LSG Vs RR: The Best Bowlers

LSG Vs RR: The Best Batters

LSG Vs RR: The Best Batters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances