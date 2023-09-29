IPL 2024: England's Bobat to join RCB as director of cricket

IMAGE: Mo Bobat had worked closely with current RCB coach Andy Flower during the latter's tenure with England. Photograph: RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore have appointed England men's Performance Director Mo Bobat as their new director of cricket following the departure of Mike Hesson earlier this year, RCB announced on Friday.



Bobat, who has been part of the England and Wales Cricket Board since 2011 and has overseen Twenty20 and 50-over World Cup triumphs, will leave his role with them in February 2024.

Bobat has played a significant part in one of English cricket’s most enthralling years as a performance director. The 40-year-old has been with England cricket for 12 years and as the Performance Director since 2019. He has played a crucial role in helping to establish England’s revolutionary approach that has seen them dominating the opposition and lifting the T20I and ODI World Cups as well as deliver a pulsating Ashes performance.



He had worked closely with current RCB coach Andy Flower during the latter's tenure with England.



"RCB is one of the most recognisable franchises in the world, with a renowned fan base. To serve them will be a huge honour," Bobat said in a statement the club posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.



"I'm really looking forward to working closely with Andy Flower, somebody I know well, to take on the baton and deliver the success that RCB craves."



In August, Flower was appointed head coach of RCB replacing Sanjay Bangar after the team finished sixth in this year's IPL.