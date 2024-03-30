News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Emotional' Green on dealing with kidney disease

'Emotional' Green on dealing with kidney disease

Source: PTI
March 30, 2024 20:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 24-year-old Cameron Green acknowledged the nagging emotional feeling can weigh on his mind even during a match

IMAGE: The 24-year-old Cameron Green acknowledged the nagging emotional feeling can weigh on his mind even during a match. Photograph: BCCI

Playing in the IPL has offered Cameron Green a unique and emotional challenge, fighting through an irreversible kidney disease to give his best to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and his task has become heftier courtesy a rigid dietary plan.

Last December, Green had revealed that he has been suffering from a chronic, long-time kidney disorder, and he now admitted that it at times took an emotional toll on him.

“You get quite emotional because you kind of feel like it's all against you. Like, why is it happening now? No one else is being affected by this,” Green said during a virtual interaction on Saturday.

 

"You blame yourself a little bit, feel a bit guilty that maybe like (you are) keeping the team back a bit. At times it gets quite emotional.”

The 24-year-old acknowledged the nagging emotional feeling can weigh on his mind even during a match.

“I can think back to where I'm in a really good position in the game. We've only got half an hour (or) an hour to go in the game.

“Hopefully (I am) trying to get the team over the line and then you have a cramping episode,” said Green, who also visited the Bangalore Kidney Foundation to raise awareness about the disease.

The Australian all-rounder said his health condition has made it mandatory for him to pursue a strict food routine.

“It's sometimes challenging, especially in India. Sometimes, it's limited food options. With my condition, I've got to look after my salt and protein. I've got to keep that to a minimum around cricket,” Green said.

However, Green allows himself some concessions during the match days.

“During (playing) cricket, I can slightly increase my salt volume because obviously I needed to play cricket,” he said.

Green revealed his conditions during the Test series against Pakistan last year while talking with 7Cricket.

“Chronic kidney disease is a progressive disease of your kidney's health function, and unfortunately, mine doesn't filter the blood as well as other kidneys.

“They are about 60 per cent of the moment, which is stage two time,” he had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
DC approach against CSK: Positivity and aggression
DC approach against CSK: Positivity and aggression
Which players will make 15-member squad for T20 WC?
Which players will make 15-member squad for T20 WC?
Saina hits out at Congress leader for sexist remark
Saina hits out at Congress leader for sexist remark
Excise policy: ED questions another Delhi minister
Excise policy: ED questions another Delhi minister
Spain Masters: Sikki-Sumeeth knocked out in semis
Spain Masters: Sikki-Sumeeth knocked out in semis
IPO activity to see spillover effect: Analysts
IPO activity to see spillover effect: Analysts
DC approach against CSK: Positivity and aggression
DC approach against CSK: Positivity and aggression

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

I'm pinching myself: Green

I'm pinching myself: Green

Why Rahul should be batting down the order

Why Rahul should be batting down the order

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances