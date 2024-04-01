News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » DC win but Pant fined

DC win but Pant fined

Source: PTI
April 01, 2024 10:53 IST
Rishabh Pant scored 51 off 32 balls in the IPL match against CSK on Sunday

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant scored 51 off 32 balls in the IPL match against CSK on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has copped a Rs 12 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over rate during their 20-run win against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match in Visakhapatnam, on Sunday.

"Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings," an IPL statement read.

 

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added.

Openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner provided a thunderous start to the Capitals before Pant provided the final flurry to post a challenging target with a gutsy fifty.

The DC bowlers, especially pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar, then rattled the CSK batters and despite veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni's cracking 16-ball 37 not out, the defending champions suffered their first loss of the season.

The win on Sunday was Delhi Capitals' first this season.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
