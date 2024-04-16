IPL 2024: Warner still doubtful for Gujarat Titans clash

IMAGE: David Warner sustained a finger injury while batting in the match against Lucknow Super Giants. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Tuesday revealed an X-ray performed on David Warner's swollen finger showed no major injury but a call on his participation in the IPL game against Gujarat Titans will be taken only after a fitness test ahead of Wednesday's match.

Warner sustained a finger injury while batting in the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

"David did have an X-ray after the last game. That X-ray came back all clear. But, he's got a lot of swelling around the knuckle on his left hand. We'll give him a fitness test tomorrow morning, and keeping our fingers crossed that he's okay," Ponting said of Warner on the eve of the match on Tuesday.



Warner has scored 166 runs for DC this season from six matches, who are struggling in the ninth place with four losses and just two wins.



Ponting stressed on playing well consistently to do well in a tournament like the Indian Premier League.



"The overriding message from me to the players over the last six games is how close we've been. We could easily be sitting here with five wins and one loss. So, we understand how close we are and how close the tournament is, but you can't afford to be close to be good in the IPL. You've got to turn up and be very good every day.



"We know we've got to get better in certain areas of our cricket. And trust me, we're working really hard every day to make sure that we're as well prepared as we can be," he said.



At the pre-match press conference, Ponting explained the team's approach for the game against the Gujarat Giants. "We will structure our batting order tomorrow to make sure that we've got the right batsmen against their spinners in those crucial middle overs of the game.



"The batsmen are well aware of the skill set that they'll need tomorrow to take on this Gujarat side. We are just looking forward to the contest," Ponting said.