CSK Vs LSG: Who Bowled Best? Vote!

The Lucknow Super Giants roared back to form with a vengeance on Friday, April 29, 2024, night, dismantling the Chennai Super Kings by a dominant 8 wickets at the Ekana cricket stadium.

This emphatic victory not only snapped LSG's two-match losing streak but also served as a powerful statement to the rest of the IPL contenders.

The win propels LSG into the eight-point logjam in the middle of the table, while CSK remain in third place.

The ease with which LSG secured this victory, particularly thanks to the brilliance of K L Rahul and Quinton de Kock, sends a clear message that they are a force to be reckoned with in the IPL title race.

Friday's best spells:

Krunal Pandya

LSG's spin maestro emerged as the wrecker-in-chief on Friday night, spinning a web that that choked the CSK batting line-up.

His economical spell of 3-0-16-2 played a pivotal role in restricting CSK to 176/6.

Pandya's impact was immediate. His sharp delivery rattled Ajinkya Rahane's leg stump, sending the batter back for a well-made 36 (24 balls). This marked the fourth time in 52 IPL deliveries that Rahane has fallen victim to a spinner.

Pandya's control continued to trouble CSK. He wasn't afraid to mix things up, keeping the batters guessing. This strategy paid off again when he deceived Sameer Rizvi, the impact substitute, who danced down the pitch only to be comprehensively stumped for a mere run.

Pandya's spell not only yielded crucial wickets but also applied immense pressure on the CSK middle order. His economical bowling, coupled with tight fielding from LSG, forced Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja to endure a 34-ball boundary drought.

While Jadeja eventually broke the shackles and reached his fifty, the damage had already been done.

Marcus Stoinis

While Krunal Pandya might have been the main spin hero for LSG, Marcus Stoinis emerged as a surprise weapon with the ball on Friday night.

Known primarily for his batting prowess, Stoinis was a rarely used bowling option for LSG this season. But on a tacky Lucknow surface, Captain Rahul saw an opportunity and turned to the Australian all-rounder.

The gamble paid off in spectacular fashion. With his very first delivery, Stoinis unleashed a fiery short ball that Shivam Dube miscued completely. Dube, known for his power-hitting against spin this IPL, couldn't connect cleanly against the unexpected pace of Stoinis' first ball. The resulting pull shot found Rahul at midwicket, dismissing Dube for 3 (8 balls).

This unexpected wicket not only halted any momentum CSK might have been building, but it also showcased Stoinis' versatility. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball proved to be a valuable asset for LSG, especially considering their bowling attack is often pace-heavy.

Matheesha Pathirana

While Ravindra Jadeja's sensational catch to dismiss Rahul was a bright spot, the overall CSK bowling performance on Friday night left much to be desired. Their attack struggled with control throughout the innings, spraying deliveries to all parts of the ground.

CSK's woes started early, continuing their ordinary showing in the Powerplay. Despite fielding a potent bowling lineup, they failed to capitalise on the initial overs, conceding runs at a worrying rate of 9.47.

The fielding mirrored the bowling woes -- misfields and wayward throws added to CSK's frustration.

Even young Matheesha Pathirana, considered a rising star, couldn't find his rhythm initially. The LSG openers feasted on his bowling in the middle overs, collecting a comfortable 12 runs from his first over.

However, amidst the chaos, Pathirana showed glimpses of his potential. He managed to salvage some pride with Rahul's crucial wicket.

Though the damage was already done and Rahul's departure only provided a temporary halt to LSG's dominant chase, Pathirana's moment of brilliance stood out.

CSK Vs LSG: Who Bowled Best? Vote!