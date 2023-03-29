News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sangakkara's Royal Masterclass

Sangakkara's Royal Masterclass

By Rediff Cricket
March 29, 2023 12:42 IST
Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket and Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara is a busy man these days.

The former Sri Lanka captain, who is known for his motivational speeches, had a direct conversation with Royals players as he explained his game plan for the season.

'Everyone's a front-bencher when @sangalefthander enters', Rajasthan Royals captioned the Instagram post.

Under Sangakkara, 2008 champions Royals enjoyed a good IPL 2022, finishing runners up to Gujarat Titans and will look to end their long wait for another IPL title this season.

IMAGE: Captain Sanju Samson and Obed McCoy listen as Sanga speaks. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sanga with Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sanga chats with Riyan Parag. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

 

IMAGE: India needs left-hand batters and Yashasvi Jaiswal leads the southpaw probables.
And who better to learn from than arguably the finest left-hand batter this century? Someone who scored 12,400 Test runs and 14,234 ODI runs. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram
 
Rediff Cricket
