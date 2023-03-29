Sangakkara's Royal Masterclass

Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket and Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara is a busy man these days.
The former Sri Lanka captain, who is known for his motivational speeches, had a direct conversation with Royals players as he explained his game plan for the season.
'Everyone's a front-bencher when @sangalefthander enters', Rajasthan Royals captioned the Instagram post.
Under Sangakkara, 2008 champions Royals enjoyed a good IPL 2022, finishing runners up to Gujarat Titans and will look to end their long wait for another IPL title this season.