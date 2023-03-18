IPL 2023: RCB replace injured Jacks with Bracewell

IMAGE: Michael Bracewell, who went unsold in the IPL auction, will make his first appearance in the T20 league. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell will replace injured England batter Will Jacks in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for IPL 2023.

Jacks, who was bought by RCB for Rs 3.2 crore at the player auction in December last year, suffered a muscle injury while fielding during England's second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur earlier this month.



Jacks made his England debuts in all three formats this year, winning his T20I and Test caps in Pakistan before playing his first ODI in Bangladesh. The injury may also affect his chances of earning selection in England's ODI squad for the World Cup in India later this year.



"RCB have signed New Zealand's Michael Bracewell as a replacement for England batter Will Jacks for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023," said an IPL statement on Saturday.



"Jacks, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for Rs 3.2 crore. His replacement, Bracewell, has played 16 T20Is, scored 113 runs and picked up 21 wickets. He will join RCB at his base price of Rs 1 crore," the statement added.



Bracewell didn't find any takers in the IPL auction after entering with a base price of Rs 1 crore. He has never played in the IPL.



RCB will open their IPL campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 2.

Meanwhile, Bracewell has been released from New Zealand's white-ball squad for the series against Sri Lanka so that he can join RCB's preparatory camp. All-rounder Rachin Ravindra has replaced him.



New Zealand coach Gary Stead said it was an opportunity for both Bracewell and Ravindra to showcase their skills.



"Michael's been a key contributor to our white-ball teams since making his debut last year. It's exciting he'll get a chance to take up the learning opportunities the IPL provides -- particularly as a spin bowling all-rounder," Stead told Nw Zealand Cricket (NZC).



"With a World Cup in India this year, it's great to have players (like Bracewell) getting more experience in those (Indian) conditions.



"This will be another good chance for him (Ravindra) to spend time in the Black Caps environment."