Prithvi Shaw's Horror Show Continues!

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw's failures have been a big concern for the Delhi Capitals this season. Photograph: BCCI

Prithvi Shaw has had an underwhelming season so far, and that certainly has had an impact on his team, with Delhi Capitals beginning their season with three straight losses.

Ahead of 2023 IPL Capitals, Coach Ricky Ponting promised spectators they would see a new Shaw in action.

But the Delhi opener has struggled to get runs and during DC's home game against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Shaw fell for a low score.

Shaw's scores this season have been: 12, 7, 0, 15.

IMAGE: Shaw bowled in DC's match against the Lucknow Super Giants. Photograph: BCCI

Shaw vs LSG

Delhi got their season off on the wrong foot as they were handed a 50 run defeat by the Lucknow Super Giants.

After LSG posted a dominating 193/6, the Delhi openers put on an unimpressive show.

Opening alongside David Warner, Shaw hammered two boundaries before the 23 year old was beaten by Mark Wood's pace.

Shaw bowled Wood for 12 off 9 balls.

IMAGE: Shaw has failed to get to 20 in DC's first four matches. Photograph: BCCI

Shaw vs GT

Playing their first home game of the season against the Gujarat Titans at a packed Arun Jaitley stadium, Shaw was the first to fall.

Looking to drag Mohammed Shami over mid-wicket, he all but gifted his wicket. A completely mistimed shot and all it took was an easy catch by Alzarri Joseph.

Shaw caught Joseph bowled Shami for 7 off 5 balls.

IMAGE: A dejected Shaw walks off the field after falling for a duck in DC's match against the Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Shaw vs RR

Heading into their third game of the season, Capitals needed a win and it was imperative for Shaw to fire at the top.

He wasn't named in the playing XI, but came in as an Impact Player.

Rajasthan Royals posted a daunting 199/4.

Shaw disappointed once again as he fell for a duck. The Capitals were reduced to 0/1 and lost the match by 57 runs.

Shaw caught Sanju Samson bowled Trent Boult 0 off 3 balls.

IMAGE: During the match against MI, it was the same Shaw story: Promising much, delivering little. Photograph: BCCI

Shaw vs MI

Yet again, a no-show from Shaw.

Playing at home, Shaw looked like he would get going finally, but again he was the first to fall.

In all four matches, Shaw has fallen in the Powerplay.

Shaw caught Cameron Green bowled Hrithik Shoukeen for 15 off 10 balls.

How long a rope will Ponting hand the youngster?