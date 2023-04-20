News
Harbhajan Wanted To Play For Punjab...

Harbhajan Wanted To Play For Punjab...

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 20, 2023 18:31 IST
IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh won four IPL titles during his career. Photograph: BCCI

Harbhajan Singh wanted to end his IPL career with the Punjab Kings -- the team based in his home state of Punjab.

Harbhajan was a member of the Mumbai Indians for the first ten years of the IPL during which he won three titles before he moved to the Chennai Super Kings in 2018 where he finished on the winning side in his first year.

He last represented the Kolkata Knight Riders, whom he joined during the IPL 2021 players auction for Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million).

Asked by a fan on Star Sports Star Cast if he was happy playing for the Mumbai Indians or if he wanted to play for Punjab Kings, Harbhajan replied: 'I didn't get a chance to play for Punjab Kings, so I can't really answer that.'

'In the last 2-3 years of my career I wanted to play for Punjab Kings and felt that whatever skills I had I could use for the benefit of the Punjab team.

'The 10 years I played for Mumbai were really memorable. Great memories. I won three trophies over there, I can never forget those moments in my life. It was a very big team, and to play with Paaji (Sachin Tendulkar), the energy was on a different level,' Bhajji recallled.

The off-spinner ended his IPL career with 150 wickets in 163 IPL games at an economy rate of seven. He also scored 833 runs at a strike rate of 137.

 
