Rediff.com  » Cricket » MI vs CSK rivalry like Man United vs Liverpool: Moeen

MI vs CSK rivalry like Man United vs Liverpool: Moeen

Source: PTI
April 07, 2023 20:50 IST
IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu with Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians during IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Moeen Ali likened the intense battles between his team and Mumbai Indians to the storied footballing rivalry of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Mumbai Indians have been the most successful team in IPL history with five titles and Chennai Super Kings are a close second with four trophies.

 

However, both the teams have struggled post the mega auction in 2022 having lost core of their players and their rivalry -- also termed as the El Clasico of the IPL -- is tilted in favour of Mumbai Indians with 20 wins in 34 meetings against CSK.

"This is a game I really look forward to. These are the two most successful franchises and the fan-following is huge and this is one of the biggest games you can play as a cricketer outside of international cricket.

"In football's point of view it is like Manchester United playing Liverpool. These are huge games,” Moeen told the media here during CSK's training session on Friday evening at the Wankhede Stadium.

Moeen backed CSK's strike bowler Deepak Chahar, who struggled in the opening two matches against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, saying he needs more game time.

"I think the only thing he is lacking is game time. He had a bad injury and is coming back after a long time. Unless you can bowl in a proper game which you need as a bowler, he will get better as the tournament goes on.

"He is a big bowler for us and when he gets it right he gets three or four wickets in the powerplay," Moeen said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
