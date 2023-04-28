News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KKR wicketkeeper Litton Das flies back home

KKR wicketkeeper Litton Das flies back home

Source: PTI
April 28, 2023 16:33 IST
IMAGE: Bangladesh's Litton Das was dropped after playing just one match against Delhi Capitals in which he failed with the bat and missed two stumping chances. Photograph: Litton Das/Instagram

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has flown back home to attend a family emergency and would not be available for Kolkata Knight Riders' upcoming matches in IPL 2023.

 

"He had a family medical emergency for which he had to fly back to Dhaka this morning. There is no update on his return yet," a team official said.

The 28-year-old, who was bought by KKR at his base price of Rs 50 lakh at last year's auction, was dropped after playing just one match against Delhi Capitals.

Opening the batting with Jason Roy, Das (4) fell cheaply and also capped a forgettable outing with the gloves as he missed two stumping chances which proved decisive in the end.

Delhi went on to win the match by four wickets to end their five-match losing streak.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

