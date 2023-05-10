News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hard work at the academy has paid off: Rinku Singh

Hard work at the academy has paid off: Rinku Singh

Source: PTI
May 10, 2023 21:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: KKR’s finisher Rinku Singh is enjoying an explosive season. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders batting sensation Rinku Singh on Wednesday attributed his new-found form to his rigorous stint at their academy in Mumbai.

Rinku has emerged as KKR's biggest finisher after his heroics against Gujarat Titans and most recently against Punjab Kings in their previous match.

A man of few words with a humble background, Rinku said, “My hard work at the academy is paying off. We had off-season camp there and I've worked hard lot and improved a lot."

“I just play normal shots, and practice harder for death overs as per my batting position at KKR Academy," said Rinku, who came into the limelight by hitting five sixes to seal a last-over finish against Gujarat Titans.

 

The 25-year-old UP cricketer likes to go hard at ball with his clean strikes and doesn't boast of any 360-degree unorthodox stroke making that is in vogue these days.

“I just try to keep it simple and play normal shots. I think if I try something extra it will affect my batting. It's about just playing according to the merit of the ball and I just back my shots."

IMAGE: Rinku Singh took MS Dhoni’s advice the last time the two sides clashed. Photograph: BCCI

Following MS Dhoni's footsteps 

In fact, during his recent meeting with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in their match against Chennai Super Kings he asked how could he improvise and the Indian talisman response was the same.

"He's world's best finisher I just asked 'Bhaiya' what else I could do while I'm going to bat. He just told me don't think much, just wait for the ball."

The other day against PBKS, Andre Russell had full faith on Rinku as he ran for a non-existent single in the last over, assuring that the uncapped Indian would seal the issue.

Needing two off the last ball, Rinku did it in style smashing Arshdeep Singh for a boundary to enable KKR beat PBKS by five wickets and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Asked how he keeps himself calm, Rinku said: "For the spot I'm batting in, you have to be calm-headed, it's about going with a clear mind and backing yourself.

"You have to stay calm. People were screaming 'Rinku, Rinku', but my focus was only on the last ball," he said about the last ball scene.

Rinku said he does not follow anyone as such but considers his UP senior Suresh Raina as his idol.

"I don't follow anyone as such. I usually bat at No 5,6 or 7. I bat at similar positions in UP. Suresh Raina has been my idol," he signed off. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Look Who Shahid Brought To The IPL!
Look Who Shahid Brought To The IPL!
Pakistan may boycott Asia Cup in Sri Lanka
Pakistan may boycott Asia Cup in Sri Lanka
How Can SKY Score 83 In Just 35 Balls?
How Can SKY Score 83 In Just 35 Balls?
ODI WC: 'No written assurance from Pakistan'
ODI WC: 'No written assurance from Pakistan'
Bypolls: Over 90% voting in Meghalaya's Sohiong
Bypolls: Over 90% voting in Meghalaya's Sohiong
IPL Photos: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
IPL Photos: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
K'taka witnesses 70% voter turnout; results on May 13
K'taka witnesses 70% voter turnout; results on May 13

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Without conflict sports would be dull: Swann

Without conflict sports would be dull: Swann

KKR must-win showdown vs RR for IPL survival

KKR must-win showdown vs RR for IPL survival

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances