Sam Curran rises to the occasion!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 06, 2023 08:26 IST
Sam Curran

IMAGE: Sam Curran delivered when it mattered the most. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Pace bowling all-rounder Sam Curran -- the most expensive buy ever in IPL history at Rs 18.50 crore – proved to be Punjab Kings' trump card in their win over Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Wednesday.

 

Curran successfully defended 16 runs in the final over when Shimron Hetmyer and Rajasthan Royals' impact player Dhruv Jurel were going strong at the death.

 

Sam Curran

IMAGE: Sam Curran dismisses Shimron Hetmyer in the final over. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

He delivered when it mattered the most, nailing the yorkers at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium even as there was dew in the outfield.

Punjab Kings eventually won by 5 runs as Curran gave just 7 runs in his first 5 deliveries of the final over.

Sam Curran

IMAGE: Sam Curran did struggle with the dew factor. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Curran said the yorker is a reliable weapon, regardless of the conditions in the death overs after executing it to perfection in the final over.

"I think when it comes to this situation, it is do or die. If you know the yorker, you got to use it. Some days it would work and some days it won’t. They changed their ball during the end of their innings. But we weren’t able to," Sam Curran said.

"All that matters is we won. Amazingly hard to bowl with the wet ball. It is incredibly hard to hold the seam. It is naturally hard to bowl a yorker with a cross seam," he added.

REDIFF CRICKET
