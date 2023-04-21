News
Ganguly breathes easy as Delhi Capitals notch first IPL win

Ganguly breathes easy as Delhi Capitals notch first IPL win

April 21, 2023 11:31 IST
Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: For Sourav Ganguly, the pressure of picking up the first points in the campaign was just like scoring his first runs in Test format.Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals registered their first win in IPL 2023, thanks to rain and luck, but batting remains a concern.

 

Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly stresses the need for improvement in batting.

"We were on the luckier side today. We bowled well before as well this season. But the problem is the batting. We need to go back and look at ourselves and see how we can get better. Spinners bowled well. I know we have not played well and need to find a way to bat better. We work hard with the boys and get them back in form. Be it Prithvi, Manish, or Mitch Marsh. They have been important players and around for a while for their respective teams. We have a day off tomorrow and then fly to Hyderabad, hopefully, it will be a good batting wicket there, as it usually is," Ganguly said.

The pressure of picking up their first points in IPL 2023 not only affected the players but also the management. For Ganguly, the pressure of picking up the first points in the campaign was just like scoring his first runs in Test format.

"Happy to get off the mark. I was sitting there in the dugout and thinking it was like getting my first Test run (about the pressure to get their first points of the season).”

The team faces Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, hoping to continue their winning momentum.

AGENCIES
