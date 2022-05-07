News
Why Gavaskar Said 'Whistle Podu'

Why Gavaskar Said 'Whistle Podu'

By Rediff Cricket
May 07, 2022 18:19 IST
IMAGE: Batting great Sunil Gavaskar. Photograph and Video: Sunil Gavaskar/Instagram
 

Sunil Gavaskar was highly impressed with the facilities at the Chennai Super Kings games room at their team hotel in Mumbai.

The CSK players were out for a practice session, giving the batting great an opportunity to tour the venue.

'This is the place where they relax, they chill because it is a long stay, more than two months,' Sunny says in an Instagram video.

The beautifully decorated games room features table tennis, video games, indoor basketball, a playing area for the kids and a lot of photographs about CSK's IPL journey through the years.

'Whistle Podu', SMG exclaims about the CSK room.

 

