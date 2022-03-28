Top Performer: Faf Shines on RCB Debut

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Faf du Plessis acknowledges the applause at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, March 27, 2022, for his half century against the Punjab Kings. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Punjab Kings produced a solid batting display to script a successful chase for a five wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling IPL game at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

While it took a record-breaking effort from Punjab and a series of contributions from multiple batters at various stages of the game to pull off the victory, it was RCB's Faf du Plessis's remarkable 88 off 57 balls that really stood out in terms of its sheer quality and execution.

It's common for players to take time to find their bearings when they join a new franchise, but du Plessis took to the crease for RCB as though he was a seasoned campaigner for the Bangalore outfit. Add to the fact that he was making his debut as the team's captain, replacing a bonafide IPL legend, and the South African's poise and power was all the more remarkable.

All through his electric innings, the twitter-verse was ablaze with memes of weeping CSK fans mourning the loss of their star performer to their southern rivals. The RCB faithful too found the perfect replacement for their Proteas fan favourite A B de Villiers who retired from all forms of the game last year.

Faf's initial figures read a modest 23* runs off 34 balls, but within a span of 10 balls it had rocketed to 64* off 44! Du Plessis demonstrated his six-hitting prowess, hammering seven in all during his whirlwind knock.

In the process, he steadied the RCB innings in an important partnership with Virat Kolhi which added 118 runs for the second wicket and helped RCB post a 200+ score, the first of the IPL 2022 season.

Despite the immediate blow of losing the opening game, the long-term signs are good for RCB and Captain Du Plessis to mount a strong challenge as title contenders this season following years of under-achievement.